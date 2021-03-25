Cannabis Packaging Market – Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study

Cannabis Packaging Market Analysis By Type (Rigid, Semi Rigid and Flexible), By Material (Metals, Plastics, and Others), By Applications (Medical Use, Recreational use and Others), By Regions (US, Canada and Uruguay) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The Global Cannabis Packaging Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and was valued at USD 1.39 Billion in 2018. According to the current growth trend, there will be a 1700% rise in weed users by the end of 2026 with packaging likely observing a 26.4 % growth by the end of the forecasted period. A short term growth projection keeps the global growth rate at 19.97 % by 2020 as two major regional heads are facing elections in the coming years. Federal laws and Marijuana wrapping norms is a short term restraint as it cultivates in nonlinear growth for manufacturers as inventory cost increases by 12.89% with every change in policies and standards. Companies in the United States would likely be the most affected with these fluctuating policies as the packing industry is at the most nascent stage. Customized packing, design and recyclable materials are the current trends up roaring in this industry with the recyclable materials gaining a 6 % increase in share in the U.S. regional market.The companies recognized and profiled are Kush Bottles, Cannabis Science Inc., Medical Marijuana Corp, JL Clark, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS, Lexaria Bioscience, and Cannaline. Cannaline is working on a patent-pending, tamper-evident, re-sealable bag for flower, edibles and any cannabis-related item that requires child-resistant packaging. It also plans to introduce a new child-resistant glass concentrate container?Rigid, Semi Rigid and Flexible), By Material (Metals, Plastics,Medical Use, Recreational US, Canada and Uruguay

