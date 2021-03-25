LDPE Films Market Global Industry Analysis ,Trends ,Market Trends & Dynamics

LDPE Films Market by Packaging Type (Bags, Containers, Pouches and Tubes and Other), By Thickness, By Manufacturing Process, By End-Use Industry, By Application, By LDPE forms, And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The global LDPE Films market is expected to reach USD 69.48 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Rising application of LDPE films in electronics, automotive, packaging and construction is pushing the market upwards. These films are also used in water pipes to avoid leakage and utilized in fiber optics wires. The growing market presents a vast opportunity for exploitation.The films are easy to print on, hence making it easier for consumers to opt for it. Its high chemical and electrical resistance make it an obvious choice for cable and wires insulation. Demand for transparent films in greenhouses for agriculture will also encourage the market. The market is fueled by the growing trend in packaging design and printing. Advancement in recycling and biodegradable sector will also add to the markets growth. However, an increase in demand for linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) films may hinder the growth of the market due to its low cost and environment-friendly properties.

APAC holds the largest market share is owing to its growing packaging industry. With manufacturing industries of plastic bottles and containers, Asia-Pacific is leading the market. Food and Beverage industry has also encouraged the growth of the market. North America follows closely with a large number of semiconductors and automotive industry. Europe to have a growing application of LDPE films and will also witness the highest growth rate.Borealis AG, Blueridge Films, Inc., Westlake Chemicals, Manuli Stretch S.p.A., PT Panverta Cakrakencana, Sasol Limited, Toyobo Ltd., Bestfoyo Packaging Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, and Hoplee Packing Products Co. Ltd.

