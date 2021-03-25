Bioplastic Packaging Market Global Industry Analysis ,Trends ,Market Trends & Dynamics

Bioplastic Packaging Market Study, By Type (Flexible, Rigid), By Material Type (Starch Blend, Polylactic Acid, Polyhydroxyalkanoates), By End Users (Raw Material Suppliers/Buyers, Manufacturers, Agriculture), Forecasts to 2026

The Global Bioplastic Packaging Market was valued at USD 5649.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24289.9 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 19.9 %. Bioplastics are plastics made from biomass sources which are renewable in nature, such as, corn starch, waste food, vegetable fats and oils, etc. Bioplastics are generally derived from sugar derivatives consisting of cellulose, starch and lactic acids.The need for reduction of plastics has now become global priority considering the negatives of plastics affecting the Earth on a large scale. The demand for conventional plastics is reducing in a reducing rate they are essentially very harmful for the environment. Well packaging of products is a necessity to present them in the market. With commencement of industrial and trade technologies, companies from all around the world have induced greater standing for the use of bioplastic packaging. The large number of products manufactured with the help of materials which will not be degraded for a longer period of time are creating high level of concern, especially in economies with are still undergoing development. The global bioplastic packaging is expanding due to rising awareness among the global population worldwide about the disturbing and harmful effects of conventional plastic packaging. The bioplastic packaging market is scattered with the presence of numerous manufacturers and producers in an existing market and is projected to grow in the coming years. Rise in the use of bioplastic packaging in almost all market sectors is driven by growing demand for sustainable and long-lasting products by consumers because of increasing awareness and education in environment and need to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels.Nature works LCC, Innovia Films, Arkema, Barskem, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF, Evonik Industries, Cardia Bioplastic Packaging, Dow Chemical Company, Novamont, Metabolix IncFlexible, Rigid,Starch Blend, Polylactic Acid, Polyhydroxyalkanoates,Raw Material Suppliers/Buyers, Manufacturers, Agriculture.

