Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market 2021: Innovations and Industry Potentials Specified by AMT Netherlands B.V., BF-Turbines, Hawk Turbine AB, Jet turbine Co., Ltd., JetsMunt SL

The propulsion system is one of the most important components in the UAV. Thus, the choice of engines is one of the most vital tasks in the design phase of a UAV. Currently, the demand for microturbine engines has been growing from the last few years. This is due to less durability of fully electric propulsion systems; microturbine engines are being mostly used for UAVs. Moreover, microturbine engines offer different advantages, such as a small number of moving parts, compact size, lightweight, lower emissions, and greater efficiency.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing use of UAVs for countering external and internal security threats are some of the major factors driving the growth of the aircraft microturbine engines market. Moreover, low operating and maintenance costs, limited range, and capacity of fully electric aircraft are some of the other factors driving the growth of the aircraft microturbine engines market.

Market Scope:

The “Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft micro turbine engines market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aircraft micro turbine engines market with detailed market segmentation by engine type, platform, horsepower, fuel type. The global aircraft micro turbine engines market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft micro turbine engines market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the aircraft micro turbine engines market.

Market Segmentation:

The global aircraft micro turbine engines market is segmented on the basis of engine type, platform, horsepower, fuel type. On the basis of engine type, the market is segmented as turbojet MTE, turboshaft MTE. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as urban air mobility, ultra-light aircraft, military trainer aircraft, military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). On the basis of horsepower, the market is segmented as 5-50 HP, 50-100 HP, 100-200 HP. On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented as kerosene, jet A, biofuel, synthetic fuel

Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

