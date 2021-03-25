Global Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

2-Phenylphenol (ortho-phenylphenol, OPP), and sodium o-phenylphenate, SOPP, were first evaluated by the 1962 JECFA for their use for the post-harvest treatment of fruits and vegetables to protect against microbial damage during storage and distribution in commerce.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228465-ortho-phenyl-phenol-opp-cas-90-43-7

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/global-erp-software-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2023/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ:

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/20/05/ab16116923/electric-vehicle-ev-2020-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-19-8-with-consideration-of-the

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Chlorobenzene Synthesis OPP

Cyclohexanone Synthesis OPP

Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Disinfectants

Material Preservation

Flame Retardants

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lanxess

DowDuPont

SANKO

Shandong Xingang Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Chlorobenzene Synthesis OPP

4.1.3 Cyclohexanone Synthesis OPP

4.2 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Disinfectants

5.1.3 Material Preservation

5.1.4 Flame Retardants

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lanxess

6.1.1 Lanxess Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lanxess Business Overview

6.1.3 Lanxess Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lanxess Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lanxess Key News

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.2.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.2.3 DowDuPont Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.3 SANKO

6.3.1 SANKO Corporate Summary

6.3.2 SANKO Business Overview

6.3.3 SANKO Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 SANKO Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 SANKO Key News

6.4 Shandong Xingang Chemical

6.4.1 Shandong Xingang Chemical Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shandong Xingang Chemical Business Overview

6.4.3 Shandong Xingang Chemical Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shandong Xingang Chemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shandong Xingang Chemical Key News

6.5 Jinan Yudong Technology

6.5.1 Jinan Yudong Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Jinan Yudong Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Jinan Yudong Technology Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Jinan Yudong Technology Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Jinan Yudong Technology Key News

7 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)