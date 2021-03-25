Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027|Continental AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Magna International

The report presents authentic and accurate research studyon the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market on the basis of qualitative andquantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that arelikely to have a major influence on the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market growth.

Besides that, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage.The market analysts have done extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market and understandthe key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.

Insight into Competitive Landscape

Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADASmarket competition.The report helpsthe competitors to capitalise on opportunities in the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADASmarket and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Continental AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Magna International, Hyundai Mobis

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market.

Market Segment by Product Type

Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Park assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Front Lights, Others

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

TOC

1 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Overview

1.1 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Product Scope

1.2 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

1.2.3 Blind Spot Detection System

1.2.4 Park assistance

1.2.5 Lane Departure Warning System

1.2.6 Tire Pressure Monitoring System

1.2.7 Autonomous Emergency Braking

1.2.8 Adaptive Front Lights

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS as of 2020)

3.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 116 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 116 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Business

12.1 Continental AG

12.1.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Continental AG Business Overview

12.1.3 Continental AG Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Continental AG Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

12.2 Mobileye

12.2.1 Mobileye Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mobileye Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobileye Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mobileye Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.2.5 Mobileye Recent Development

12.3 Autoliv Inc.

12.3.1 Autoliv Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Autoliv Inc. Business Overview

12.3.3 Autoliv Inc. Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Autoliv Inc. Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.3.5 Autoliv Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Magna International

12.4.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Magna International Business Overview

12.4.3 Magna International Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Magna International Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.4.5 Magna International Recent Development

12.5 Hyundai Mobis

12.5.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview

12.5.3 Hyundai Mobis Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hyundai Mobis Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.5.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

… 13 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS

13.4 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Distributors List

14.3 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Trends

15.2 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Drivers

15.3 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Challenges

15.4 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.