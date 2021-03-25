Recyclable plastics Market Global Industry Analysis ,Trends ,Market Trends & Dynamics

Recyclable plastics Market By Type, By Source, By Recycling processes (Chemical recycling and Mechanical recycling), By End-Use Industry And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Recyclable plastics market is forecast to reach USD 62.10 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The recyclable plastics market is continuously becoming popular that is witnessing considerable market growth in recent years. The main factor that has contributed to the popularity of the market is the increasing awareness about the need to minimize the rate of plastic pollution, and the adverse impact of such pollution. Such a rise in the awareness of plastic pollution resulted in having a significant positive effect on the growth of this market. In addition to this, plastic is associated with traits like high strength-to-weight ratio, resistant to liquid, flexible, resistant to physical and chemical degradation. It is due to these traits of plastics; it is increasingly replacing traditional materials like glass, wood in various industries. The fact that there has been a drastic increase in demand for plastic in the last decade results in boosting the growth of the recyclable plastics market.There has been a significant expansion in various industries that require plastic in, substantial amount like the packaging industry. The rise in demand for plastic and understanding of the importance of minimizing plastic waste among these industries has resulted in bolstering the growth of recyclable plastics market. Continuous research and development focusing on technologies to reduce plastic waste and increase in number of social enterprises focusing on the issue of plastic pollution issue like UrbanR Recycle+ has a positive impact on the growth of the sector. In spite of the major driving factors that are boosting the growth of the industry, factors like the preference for virgin plastic and increasing competition in the market may result in restraining the growth of the market.

In context to region analysis, Asia Pacific is dominating the market. Factors like easy availability of labor, continuous development in the manufacturing sector, shortage of plastic raw materials have contributed to the market dominance of the region. Avangard Innovative, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc. Delta Plastics, UltrePET LLC, CarbonLITE Industries, Veolia, Suez Recycling & Recovery Holdings, KW Plastics, Clear Path Recycling, Jayplas.

The companies have utilized various strategies like acquisitions and mergers for retaining their existing customer base and further expand the market.Chemical recycling and Mechanical recycling

