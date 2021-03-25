Commodity Plastic Market By End Usages (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods), By Type (Low Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester), By Type of Plastic (Reusable and Recyclable, Recyclable), And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Global Commodity Plastic Market is forecast to reach USD 668.26 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics.

The Global Commodity Plastic Market is forecast to reach USD 668.26 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Plastic is a synthetic type of organic compound formed by making a chain of polymers. The malleable property of plastic makes it to be molded and given any desired shape. The excellent durability with ruggedness and water resistance features of plastic makes it a perfect fit for many end usages in commodity application. Commodity plastics are made from organic materials such as petroleum, salt, coal, and crude oil, among others. Thermoplastics are mostly used as commodity plastics.The global Commodity Plastic market is growing at a substantial pace due to highly increasing demands for commodity plastic in various applications. Being extremely durable and water resistant, plastic is supposed to be the most perfect material for packaging purposes and can alternate metallic components. Almost all the industries have little to extensive use of plastic globally. Apart from the unbreakable durability of plastic, it’s an optimal and very cost-effective procedure of making, makes it widely adaptable for most of the industries hence propelling the market growth every year.

Asia Pacific region is holding the highest market share of about 43.0% in 2018 in the Commodity Plastic market, followed by the North American region, with 21.7% of market share. APAC, owing to its massive increasing rate of adapting commodity plastics in the packaging industry and rise in production industries in this region, is growing with the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the most active contributors in this region.Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dow Chemical, Sinopec, Sumitomo Chemical, Formosa Plastics, BASF, SABIC, Exxon Mobil, Reliance Industries Limited, NOVA Chemicals Corporation.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

