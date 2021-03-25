Stand-Up Pouches Market Size & Trends Research Analysis: Facts & Factors

Stand-Up Pouches Market By Material Type, By Product Type, By Design, By Closure Type, and By End Users, 2016-2026

The global Stand-Up Pouches market is forecast to reach USD 35.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Advancement in technology has made stand up pouches carry more food and other consumer goods by being safer, less expensive, and more convenient and versatile than before. The advent of stand-up pouches for a variety of end-use applications in several industries are significantly increasing its demand. These type of pouches are suitable for solid as well as liquid products, which in turn, diminishes the demand for rigid packaging. Companies are focused on shifting the packaging of their products from rigid to flexible packaging products to reduce raw material and freight cost. Stand-up pouches are 4-5 times lighter than metal cans.Growth in preference for packaged food and beverages in emerging nations coupled with the rise in interest towards light-weight pouches are driving the market growth. Stand-up pouches have a distinctive feature of easy portability and are easy to handle as well.

Stand up pouches prevents products from going bad and provides convenience for the consumers for carrying the product, enhancement of aesthetic appeal and freshness of food and beverages and other products will propel the growth of the market. Manufacturers are using materials that have less carbon footprint than traditional cartons, cans, or bag-in-a-box. However, high investment in raw materials and the requirement of large production spaces for production are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Continuous change in the demand of the consumers, for portable and more convenient packaging, are encouraging the producers to shift their production from conventional to stand-up pouches. Stand up pouches are the perfect solution for food on the go and options to reseal the packages are increasing the worth for money.Amcor Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, AR Packaging Group AB, Mondi Group, and Uflex Ltd., among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

