Transparent Plastics Market Size & Trends Research Analysis: Facts & Factors

Transparent Plastics Market By Form (Rigid, Flexible), By Type ((Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polycarbonate (PC), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polypropylene (PP), and Others)), End Users, And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The Transparent Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 159.82 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand from emerging regions and increasing adoption of transparent plastics in various end use industries, which are expected to accelerate the market growth globally.Transparent plastics are flexible or moldable above a particular temperature and can revert to a solid state upon cooling. These plastics possess features such as resistance to corrosion and chemicals, recyclability, lightweight, moderate electrical and thermal conductivity, durability, shock resistance, water resistance, and others. Non-biodegradable characteristics of transparent plastics are seen to have a severe influence on the environment and an increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging material in emerging countries is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global transparent plastic market. Evolution of bio-based transparent plastic and growth in the living standard of end-user consumers are expected to provide productive growth opportunities to the worldwide market.

The market in the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of 32.3% in 2018, owing to the soaring demand for transparent plastics from significant end-use industries such as construction, packaging, electronics, and automotive, among others. Accelerated industrialization, coupled with the developing lifestyle and the increased per capita income of the consumers propel the growth of these end-user industries, which, in turn, enhances the demand for transparent plastics. Companies in this region are rapidly adapting to this developing landscape and are developing as top players and gaining attractive revenues through innovation, sustainable transition, valid pricing, and sales execution strategies.Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, SABIC, Covestro, Chi Mei Corporation , INEOS, BASF, PPG Industries, LANXESS, Evonik Industries, Teijin Limited, Denka, LG Chem, Trinseo, Asahi Kasei, Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema.(Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polycarbonate (PC), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polypropylene (PP), and Others.

