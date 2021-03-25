Polyimide Film Market Projection -Global Market Size, New Project Investment Feasibility and Major Players Competitive Analysis Report

Polyimide Film Market By Type, By Application, By Industry Verticals (Electrical & Electronics, Automobile, Aerospace, Labelling, Mining & Drilling, and Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

The polyimide film market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.4% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2026. Polyimide film are a kind of high-performance polymer films possessing a range of excellent properties, which allows them to be deployed in various end-user industries.The escalating demand for polyimide films is attributed to the growth of the electrical and electronics industry across the globe. These films are being deployed in the production of flexible circuits that are dispersed in a large number of consumer electronic products such as laptops and smartphones. Besides, the widespread implementation of these films in the aerospace sector owing to its lightweight aids in enhancing the performance of the engine and increased fuel-efficiency is forecasted to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. Additionally, the growing demand for the consumption of lightweight electronic products is likely to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. Wireless communication and flexible displays are estimated to open a window of opportunities for the players in the market in the future. The growing trend of miniaturization of electronic products and spiraling demand for heat and fire-resistant insulation films are likely to be causative of the market growth in the forecast period.

Improvements in automobile technology, as well as the rising level of disposable income of people and standard of living, are expected to propel the growth of the market. The increase in infrastructure development along with the large population in emerging economies, including China and India are instrumental in the growth of the automotive sector. Increasing demand from the automotive sector is anticipated to boost the market growth as polyimide films can withstand the intense heat and corrosive lubricants, fuels, and coolants automobiles require.DuPont, Saint Gobain SA, IST Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Tech Inc., FLEXcon Company, Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd., Anabond Limited, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries, among others.Electrical & Electronics, Automobile, Aerospace, Labelling, Mining & Drilling, and Others

