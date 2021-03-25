lastic Caps and Closures Market Projection -Global Market Size, New Project Investment Feasibility and Major Players Competitive Analysis Report

lastic Caps and Closures Market By Bottle Type, By Product Type, By Raw Materials, By Technology, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global plastic caps and closures market is forecast to reach USD 58.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Integration of different market factors are supporting the expansion of the market. One of this mentionable factor in this regards is the continuously rising demand for bottled drinks and beverages. In the bottled drinks and beverages market, plastic caps and closures are an integral part of ensuring the safety and protection of the product.Different regulations associated with the quality of the manufactured Bottled Water/Carbonated Soft Drinks is also driving the growth of the market. As an instance, PART 129 of Code of Federal Regulations makes it essential for good manufacturers to ascertain that bottled drinking water is manufactured abiding by good manufacturing practice wherein, the product is safe, and it has been bottled, transported & processed under specified sanitary conditions.

In spite of factors spurring the growth of the market, factors like the rising demand for substitutes, and the volatile price of raw materials may adversely impact the expansion of the market. In context to region, Asia Pacific is leading the market. The continuously expanding beverage sector, the chemical industry, and the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in increased demand for plastic closures and caps in this region. Amcor, Berry Global, Silgan Holdings, Crown Holdings, Bericap, RPC Group, Closure Systems International, Aptar Group, O.Berk Company, LLC and Coral Products.

The companies have incorporated different strategies like new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, for strengthening their market position.

