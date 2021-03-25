Thin Wall Packaging Market Projection -Global Market Size, New Project Investment Feasibility and Major Players Competitive Analysis Report

Thin Wall Packaging Market By Product Types (Tubs, Trays, Cups, Jars, Clamshells, Pots, Lids), By Production Process (Injection Molding and Thermoforming), By Applications, and By Materials, 2016-2026

The global thin wall packaging market is forecast to reach USD 61.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Thin wall packaging solutions help protect goods from physical damage and contamination during freight. Rising demand for pre-packaged food is driving the market for thin wall packaging. Thin wall packaging technology is used mainly to protect goods from contamination from an external source. It also protects the content from physical damage as well.

Growing urban population, increase in disposable income, and change in lifestyle are boosting the market. The need for packaged food has augmented among the consumers, owing to their lightweight feature, cost-effective, and customer-friendly packaging.

Stringent regulations against a particular type of food packaging have hindered the growth of the market. Additionally, strict environmental regulations are also expected to impede the growth of the market in the near future.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for thin wall packaging. The region is expected to grow due to the rapid industrialization, proliferation of e-commerce industry, and an increase in disposable income of the middle class. The growing demand for ready-to-make products, especially among the working class, are forecasted to drive the market in the region. The increase in demand for the packaged solution from the regions food and beverage industry is expected to push the demand for the growth of the market.Amcor, Reynolds Group Holdings, Berry Global Group, RPC Group PLC, Silgan Holdings, Paccor GmbH, Ilip SRL, Mold-Tek Packaging, Greiner Packaging International, and Double H Plastics, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.Tubs, Trays, Cups, Jars, Clamshells, Pots, Lids,Injection Molding and Thermoforming.

