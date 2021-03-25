Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228462-cyclohexane-dimethanol-chdm-market-in-france-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in France, including the following market information:

France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/dental-insurance-services-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-demand-and-forecast-till-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ:

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/20/05/ab16101977/covid-19-impact-on-global-rapid-tests-market-2020-latest-trends-share-opportunities-swot-analysis

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Others

The segment of cis/trans ratio: 30:70 holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 95%.

France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Others

Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 93% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

4.1.3 Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyester Materials

5.1.3 Coating Materials

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Eastman

6.1.1 Eastman Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Eastman Business Overview

6.1.3 Eastman Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Eastman Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Eastman Key News

6.2 SK NJC

6.2.1 SK NJC Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SK NJC Business Overview

6.2.3 SK NJC Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SK NJC Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SK NJC Key News

6.3 Kangheng Chemical

6.3.1 Kangheng Chemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Kangheng Chemical Business Overview

6.3.3 Kangheng Chemical Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Kangheng Chemical Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Kangheng Chemical Key News

6.4 Feixiang Group

6.4.1 Feixiang Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Feixiang Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Feixiang Group Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Feixiang Group Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Feixiang Group Key News

7 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Export Market

7.3.2 France Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Source of Imports

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)