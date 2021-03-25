Paper Dyes Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis

Paper Dyes Market By Form (Powder Form and Liquid Form), By Product Type (Sulfur Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, and Others), and By Applications (Packaging and Board, Coated Paper, Writing and Printing, Tissues and Others), 2016-2026

The global Paper Dyes Market is forecast to reach USD 1.18 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Paper Dyes include a variety of products, such as sulfur dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, and acid dyes. These dyes are primarily used for applications in the packaging industry, Advertisement Company, educational institutions, printing industry, household, and many others.Increasing application of paper dye in the printing sector is one of the driving factors that have propelled the growth of the global market. The products of the market are largely used in the paper printing industry to improve the color quality of the paper. The packaging industry is among the fastest-growing industries across the globe because it helps in the exported products in the world. The developing regions are rapidly investing in the international packaging market and the printing market. India, China, and Turkey are some of the major manufacturers of the dyes market.

North America is a key region for the paper dyes market and is likely to witness a consistent growth rate in the forecast period owing to the growing advertisement companies in the region. Moreover, advancement in technology that is happening across the region is further driving the growth of this market. The different key players in North America are focusing on new technological developments to support the growth of the market for paper dyes in the region.Archroma, Celanese, Sumitomo, Merck KGaA, Thermax, Vipul Organics, DyStar, BASF, Ashok Alco-chem, Jubilant Life Sciences among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.Powder Form and Liquid Form,Sulfur Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, and Others

