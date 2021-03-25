Plastic Straps Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis

Plastic Straps Market By Product Type, By Joining Methods, By Application, By End-user And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

The global plastic straps market is forecast to reach USD 3.88 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This type of strap is extensively used as a packaging material. The market is expected to witness a notable growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the market is resultant of a combination of varied factors that are boosting the growth of the market. One of the mentionable factors in this regard is its availability in wide ranges and bundling materials like Polypropylene strap, and polyester strap, among others. The availability of this strap in wide varieties and bundling materials results in its extensive use among end-users, which depends on the equipment being used and application of the strap. There is a difference between strapping for use in machines and manual use. Usually, Polypropylene strap is useful for manual use. The underlying reason being, for manual use, it is essential that the strap remains tightly wound around the package, even if it has lower flexibility. This requirement is adequately catered by Polypropylene strap.Some of the other variants of this strap are low creep [LC] strap, which has a long stretch up to 12% and has a high breaking strength. Similarly, Hyperelastic or Hylastic strap has significantly high stretch up to 30-35% and is applicable in packaging small packages or products, in which the package losses volume with strapping like foam rubber products. Thus, it’s availability in wide ranges help in catering to the different needs and preference of end-users, which has resulted in its increased demand and popularity.

In context to region, Asia Pacific holds a dominant position in the market. The market dominance of the region is resultant of expanding logistics sector, growth of the e-commerce industry, and elevated demand for online food delivery services. Fromm Packaging Systems, Crown Holdings, Teufelberger, Polychem Corporation, Messers Packaging, Mosca Direct Limited, Scientex Berhad, PAC Strapping Products, Dubose Strapping, Linder Seevetal.

The companies have emphasized on different strategies like R&D activities, new product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, for penetrating in the untapped market.

Polypropylene Straps

Polyester Straps

Nylon Straps

Others

