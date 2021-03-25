Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market By Product (Bottles, Vials, Ampoules, and Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables), By Raw Material (Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE)), and By End-Use (Pharmaceuticals and Others), 2016-2026

The global blow-fill-seal technology market is forecast to reach USD 452.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Blow-fill-seal (BFS) offers a sterile solution for aseptic technology by reducing human intervention in the fill/finish process. FDAs guidance for the industry defines Blow-fill-seal as an automated process by which containers are formed, filled and sealed in continuous operation.BFS is internationally accepted as an advanced aseptic liquid processing technology, and it reduces the likelihood of product contamination. Factors such as material compatibility, sterility assurance, wall thickness, and product applications are a few of the components impacting the demand for BFS processes. The Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology needs a relatively high cost for manufacture, which leads to the increasing price of the final product. This could hinder the market demand. Rising demand for aseptic packaging and regulations of pharmaceutical packaging products are influencing the market demand positively.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, inhalation, infusions, and other parental preparations. The major factor driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is the growth in the pharmaceutical sector and packaging market. Moreover, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging, and rising demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, among others are driving the growth of the market.

North America held a market share of 21.3% in the year 2018. Presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies and preference for hygienic and safe packaging are propelling the growth of the market.Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market. (Bottles, Vials, Ampoules, and Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables,(Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE),Pharmaceuticals and Others.

