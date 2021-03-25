Composite Insulated Panels Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis

Composite Insulated Panels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (EPS Panels, PUR/PIR Panels, Mineral/Glass Wool Panels, Others), by Application, by Region, Competitive Strategies, Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

This report on the Composite Insulated Panels market gives a thorough analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. It evaluates the data gathered to give an extensive overview of the trends and predicts the possible developments in the forecast duration. For this study, historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the rise of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

The global composite insulated panels market was valued at about USD 7 billion in 2018. The market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 8 billion by the end of 2023, and grow at a steady rate in the following years.

Composite insulated panels are among the most lightweight and flexible construction materials available in the market. Composite insulated panels, also known as sandwich panels, consist of layers of thin covering sheets with a core in between them. The individual layers are firmly connected, hence, referred to as a composite. The outer shell of this panel, generally, is composed of galvanized steel sheet and the inner shell can be made from galvanized steel sheet, stainless steel, aluminum sheets or glass-fiber reinforced plastic. Insulating materials such as polyurethane (PUR), polyisocyanurate (PIR), or rock wool are used to make the core.

The increasing need for composite insulated panels in the construction industry and its applications in sectors such as refrigerated and processed food are expected to drive the market during the forecast. The high flexibility, high performance, and protection against warmer climates are the key characteristics responsible for the growth of composite insulated panels. The rising popularity of green buildings, owing to the eco-friendly features of these panels, has contributed to the rise in the products demand. The utilization of natural fibers for the development of composite insulated panels is also expected to drive the market forward in the coming years. The growth of composite insulated panels can also be attributed to the automotive industry. The increasing need for lightweight materials in the automotive industry has propelled the companies inclination towards composite insulated panels.

The building roof segment is expected to witness the highest growth compared to other applications during the forecast period. Based on region, the Asia Pacific is in the lead with China witnessing a surge in the number of commercial and office construction projects. India will also have a significant market contribution with its 100 smart cities projects on the way, which is designed to encourage funds for new products, logistics, and manufacturing.

