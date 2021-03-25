Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Others

The segment of cis/trans ratio: 30:70 holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 95%.

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Others

Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 93% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

4.1.3 Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyester Materials

5.1.3 Coating Materials

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Eastman

6.1.1 Eastman Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Eastman Business Overview

6.1.3 Eastman Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Eastman Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Eastman Key News

6.2 SK NJC

6.2.1 SK NJC Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SK NJC Business Overview

6.2.3 SK NJC Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SK NJC Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SK NJC Key News

6.3 Kangheng Chemical

6.3.1 Kangheng Chemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Kangheng Chemical Business Overview

6.3.3 Kangheng Chemical Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Kangheng Chemical Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Kangheng Chemical Key News

6.4 Feixiang Group

6.4.1 Feixiang Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Feixiang Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Feixiang Group Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Feixiang Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Feixiang Group Key News

7 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Source of Imports

….continued

