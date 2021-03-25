Plastic Decking Market has become a good anticipatory market of Substantial Growth

Plastic Decking Market Analysis, By Resin Type (Polyvinyl Chloride, High density Polyethylene, Low density Polyethylene, Polypropylene) By Composite Type (Capped, uncapped) By Type of Construction (Repairs & remodeling, New decks) By End Use (Residential, Non-residential), Forecasts to 2026

The global plastic decking market was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.91 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.82 %. Plastic decking is a flat surface largely used in the front faade of a building, higher than the ground level. Plastic decking (also called PVC or synthetic decking) is primarily made up of plastic that is recycled or made from virgin plastic, which does not have filler material while formulation. It is lightweight and has the same density as white pine, a softwood. Number of companies are engaged in the launch of new designs in the global plastic decking market with minimum costs. For instance, in 2017, AZEK building products have launched a new product AZEK Deck Designer Tool to help homeowners and contractors visualize their dream deck designs. With the help of this technology, they are able to see their design in a variety of high-quality 3D environments and receive a list of required tools. The global plastic decking market is propelled by number of factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization, rise in the demand for modern constructions. In addition to this, technological advancements of the low maintenance industries, changing lifestyle, replacement to usage of traditional materials in decking are expected to drive the global plastic decking market.Duralife Decking and Railing systems, Trex Company Inc, Fiberon LLC, Green Bay Decking, Tamco Building products Inc., UPM Kymmene Corporation. and Universal Forests Products Inc, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., Azek Building Products Inc., Cardinal Building products, Certainteed Corporation,Polyvinyl Chloride, High density Polyethylene, Low density Polyethylene, Polypropylene,Repairs & remodeling, New decks,Residential, Non-residential.

