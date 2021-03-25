Geocomposite Market has become a good anticipatory market of Substantial Growth

Geocomposite Market Study, By Product (Geotextile-Geonet, Geotextile-Geocore, Geotextile-Geogrid, Geotextile-Geomembrane), By Function (Drainage, Containment), By Applications (Road and Highway, Landfill and Mining, Soil Reinforcement, Other) Forecasts To 2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global geocomposite market was valued at USD 385.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 956.0 million by 2026, at a CAGR 11.9% Geocomposite materials are the combinations of different materials in such a way that different applications are addressed in an optimal manner and at a minimum cost. Geocomposites maximize the benefit/cost ratio. Geocomposites are planar sheets made of composite materials that contain at least one layer of geosynthetic products involving geotextile, geogrid, geonet, geomembrane, etc.They are mainly used as liners in drainage facilities, for erosion control, road constructions and in several other applications. The geotextiles provide increased resistance to puncture, tear propagation, and friction related to sliding, as well as providing tensile strength in and of themselves. Quite often, however, the geotextiles are of the nonwoven, needle-punched variety and are of relatively heavy weight. Several large-scale construction undertakings are expected to take place over the coming years, which may suggestively enhance the demand for recomposites materials during the forecast period. Government interventions and rules and regulations for promoting infrastructural activities along with environment sustainability regulations are proving to fuel the market demand for geocomposite materials.

Moreover, several cleaning projects initiated by the governments are projected to drive the demand for geocomposites, particularly in the developing countries worldwide. Growing demand for water inhibitions and canaling projects is also one of the driving factors for the growth of the geocomposites material market in various regions. On the other hand, fluctuation of raw material prices is may hamper the overall progress of the geocomposite market. Due to solid infrastructure, North America is successful in dominating the geocomposite market with market share of 43.5% market share and will continue to do so during the forecasted period.GSE Environmental (US), TenCate Geosynthetics (US), Maccaferri S.P.A. (Italy), SKAPS industries (US), ABG Ltd. (UK), Hans Geo Components (US), Huesker Synthetics GmbH (Germany), and Thrace Group (Greece)Geotextile-Geonet, Geotextile-Geocore, Geotextile-Geogrid, Geotextile-Geomembrane,Drainage, Containment.

