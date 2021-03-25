Marine Composite Market has become a good anticipatory market of Substantial Growth

Marine Composite Market Study, By Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Aramid, Natural), By Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Phenolic) By Vessel Type (Power Boats, Sail Boats, Cruise Ships, Cargo Vessel, Navel Boats, Jet Boats), Forecasts To 2026

The global marine composite market was valued at USD 3672.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6166.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% Composite materials are those materials in which strengthening material like carbon fibers, fiberglass or aramid fibers are reinforced in a resin to make a much stronger material with improved material properties for different applications.They offer higher strength to weigh ratio than traditional wood or steel material structures and can require less skill to generate a significant exterior. Marine composites are consumed in resins and fibers to impart their workable strength and advance their properties. Marine composites provide excellent strength to weight ratios, make materials resistant to corrosion, require low maintenance cost and improves flexibility. North America is dominating the marine composites market and is likely to remain the revenue generating region during the forecast period. Demand for recreational boats in North America is high due to purchasing power of the region. Applications of marine composite ranges from hull shells, ducts, piping, shafts, grating etc., superior marine composite characteristics such as fuel efficiency, reduced weight, sturdiness and flexibility in designs cater a competitive advantage to marine composite over conventional materials. Minimized manufacturing cost due to technological innovations and developments is presumed to further progress the global marine composites market growth.

Marine composite market is also boosted owing to robust requirement for marine composites in subsea applications worldwide. In addition, rising concern for emissions of greenhouse effects is likely to proper the overall market development. On the other hand, expensive production price may hamper the growth and development of the market. Acceptance of new technological advancements for development of production for marine composites is projected to provide new growth opportunities to the marine composites market in the forthcoming years.Owens Corning, SGL Group The Carbon Company, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Cytec Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. TEIJIN LIMITED., Hexcel Corporation, HYOSUNG, Gurit (UK), ZOLTEK, Premier Composite Technologies (PCT), Aeromarine Industries Ltd, Airborne, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts / Design Concepts, , Fleming Marine Composites, among others. GFRP, CFRP, NFRP, Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Others.

