Structural Core Materials Market has become a good anticipatory market of Substantial Growth

Structural Core Materials Market By Material Type (GFRP, CFRP, NFRP, Others), By Product Type (Foam, Honeycomb, and Balsa), End Users (Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand from aerospace industry and rising usage of structural composites in wind energy industry, which are expected to accelerate the market growth globally. Structural Core Materials are employed for decreasing the composite structures weight and also improving its stiffness. Honeycomb, foam, and balsa are the three most extensively used Structural Core Materials. The honeycomb materials include polypropylene, impregnated fiberglass, paper, and aluminum. It is practiced in applications that demand very lightweight panels. Balsa has a more leading aspect ratio, therefore used mostly in industrial tanks, navy vessels, military aircraft, and boat hulls. Foam is primarily used for making panels due to ease to bond the composite skin shapes as well as its less thermal conductivity. The core materials are manufactured in several forms such as various non-woven core fabrics, honeycomb materials, PVC foam, urethane foam, end-grain wood, and others.The lightweight materials are ideally bonded amid two composite skins, thereby working as the principal member of what is recognized as the sandwich structure. Including a core in the laminate will heighten up the section modulus, thus resulting in an ample increase in stiffness along with the capability to create lightweight structures.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for high-performance materials from the aerospace and wind energy industries and developing expansion and other developmental approaches that are being initiated in the region are factors influencing the growth of the structural core materials market in APAC. The rise in the number of establishments of wind energy turbines and high-speed rail projects are encouraging the demand for structural core materials in the region.Plascore, Diab Group, Gurit Holding, Evonik Industries, Schweiter Technologies, Hexcel Corporation, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Armacell International, The Gill Corporation, BASF, Verdane.

