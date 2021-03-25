Basalt Fiber Market has become a good anticipatory market of Substantial Growth

Basalt Fiber Market By Product Type, By Form, By Usage Type, By Application (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical, Marine, and Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The basalt fiber market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.7% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 447.6 Million by 2026. Basalt, a kind of igneous rock, is formed by the fast cooling of lava at the surface of the earth. It is the most commonly found rock in the Earth’s crust, and basalt deposits with uniform chemical makeup form high-quality basalt fibers.The market for basalt fibers is anticipated to witness a spiraling growth during the forecast period. The market is still in its emerging phase, with the composite industry gaining traction and composite material becoming a part of worldwide technological advancements. Basalt fibers have several advantages in comparison to glass fibers, including exceptional durability, superior thermal protection, environmentally friendly, high tensile strength, and excellent corrosion & chemical resistance. Basalt is primarily manufactured for two purposes, as composite material and as material for finished products development.

The continually rising construction industry is one of the major factors propelling the basalt fiber market’s growth in the upcoming years. The growing emphasis on infrastructure, considerable economic growth, and the improving living standards of the people are some of the other factors positively impacting the growth of the market. Developed economies comprising the U.S., Canada, and nations in the European Union have been focusing on enhancing their existing infrastructure.

The demands for advanced services by the rising population in developing along with the developed economies are playing a significant role in the growth of continuous basalt fiber market. Escalating demand for continuous basalt fiber from the electronics & electrical and transportation is another factor driving the high demand for continuous basalt fiber worldwide. Growth in the market of sports equipment is also estimated to contribute to the market demand over the forecast period.Kamenney VEK, Zhejiang GFB Basalt Fiber Co., Mafic SA, Technobasalt-Invest LLC, Russian Basalt, ISOMATEX S.A., INCOTELOGY GmbH, Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd, among others.Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical, Marine, and Others

