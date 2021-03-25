GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) Market Expands Technology And Media Industry

GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) Market By Material (Type X, Type C, Others), By End User (Residential and Non-Residential), Application (Interior and Exterior), And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The Global GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) Market is expected to reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the increasing construction industry and increase in demand for eco-friendly and cost effective construction materials which are expected to accelerate the market growth globally.Glass fiber reinforced gypsum (GFRG) consists of high durability alkali-resistant glass fiber enclosed in a matrix of gypsum. The gypsum matrix utilized in GFRG applications should be neutral to be compatible with glass fibers. GFRG products are extensively favored owing to their improved properties and benefits such as enhanced dimensional stability, high strength, impact resistance, and durability. GFRG products are used majorly in the fabrication of decorative pillars, decorative walls, columns, and ceilings.

However, its drawback is that it can be applied only where it is not presented to dampness. Some examples where GFRG cannot be applied include pools and fountains. GFRG can be regarded as an architectural material and can be utilized to improve the decorative quality of its surroundings. GFRG is available in many forms, it can be bought as pieces, panels, or in powder form. It is expected that panels are the most-commonly utilized form of GFRG.

Europe accounts for the largest share of 26.2% of the market in 2018. Hence the organizations are funding in promoting such eco-friendly materials. The presence of various key players like Knauf Danoline, and Gillespie among others in this region are anticipated to benefit the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The Growing construction industry is also expected to boost the market.Saint-Gobain Gyproc, Continental Building Products, USG Corporation, National Gypsum Company, Formglas Products Ltd., CertainTeed, American Gypsum, GC Products Inc, Plasterform, Knauf Danoline, Georgia-Pacific, USG Corporation; and FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd (FRBL).Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum,Type X, Type C, Others,Residential and Non-Residential,Interior and Exterior.

