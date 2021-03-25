Hybrid Composites Market Expands Technology And Media Industry

Hybrid Composites Market By Fiber, Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The hybrid composites market is expected to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand from automotive and transportation and wind energy industries which are expected to accelerate the market growth globally.Hybrid composites are generally used in a mixture of two or more reinforcement fibers. The hybrid composites are a type of composites with either various fiber materials or different matrix materials. For example, two types of continuous fibers such as glass fiber and carbon fiber are fastened together to utilize the high toughness of the glass fiber and the high absolute value of the carbon fiber. Also, carbon fiber used in combination with polymer composites that are used extensively in several engineering fields where essential mechanical properties and lightweight are required. The market is anticipated to grow with a notable rate in the coming years, due to rising demand for lightweight materials, which decreases the weight of vehicles and wind blades.

Moreover, technological advancements in hybrid fabric materials are expected to promote their Fiber s in the downstream markets, and this will expand the business scope further. The leading companies have invested in boosting their production capacities recently and initiated the adoption of other strategies to fulfill the rising demand for hybrid fabric. Plenty of Fibers of the product in multiple sectors along with the considerable preference for these fabrics as a result of changing fashion trends and lifestyles in clothing will expand the market size.

The European market accounts for the largest market share of 26.2% of the market in 2018 and is expected to provide lucrative growth towards the global market, due to the presence of prominent automotive and aerospace & defense equipment manufacturers leading massive demand for hybrid composites in the region.Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Exel Group World Wide, TEIJIN LIMITED, Solvay, Gurit, Innegra Technologies, LLC, PlastiComp, Inc., Royal DSM N.V, General ElectricThermoset and Thermoplastic,Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Others.

