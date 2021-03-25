On-board Charger Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

“On-board Charger Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in On-board Charger industry. The On-board Charger market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About On-board Charger:

A battery charger, or recharger, is a device used to put energy into a secondary cell or rechargeable battery by forcing an electric current through it. Compared with off-board chargers, on-board chargers supplies lower power. On-board Charger Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BYD

Nichicon

Tesla

Infineon

Panasonic

Delphi

LG

Lear

Dilong Technology

Kongsberg

Kenergy

Wanma

IES

Anghua

Lester

Most battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) manufacturers in Europe and the US have been adopting onboard chargers with a power output between 3 to 3.7 kilowatts (kW). Now, EV manufacturers are moving towards onboard chargers with a power output greater than 6.6 kW to reduce charging time.

While high-end PHEVs are contributing to this trend, lower-end models in this segment are still using 3.7 kW onboard chargers. Onboard chargers with power ratings between 3 to 3.7 kW are expected to remain dominant, accounting for 63% of sales even in 2022.

More than 15 major companies supply onboard chargers globally, with BYD, Lear Corporation and Panasonic in key positions as suppliers for BYD, Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf. By way of high-volume manufacturing and strategic partnerships, onboard charger suppliers in Europe and the US will be able to lower the price of their products.

The worldwide market for On-board Charger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.0% over the next five years, will reach 2620 million USD in 2024, from 760 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the On-board Charger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Lower than 3.0 kilowatts

3.0 – 3.7 kilowatts

Higher than 3.7 kilowatts Market Segment by Application:

PHEV