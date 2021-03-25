Nigeria Food and Drink Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Nigeria Food and Drink Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nigeria Food and Drink industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Nigeria Food and Drink market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Nigeria Food and Drink:

Food is any substance consumed to provide nutritional support for the body. It is usually of plant or animal origin, and contains essential nutrients, such as fats, proteins, vitamins, or minerals. The substance is ingested by an organism and assimilated by the organism’s cells to provide energy, maintain life, or stimulate growth. Drinks, or beverages, are liquids intended for human consumption. In addition to basic needs, beverages form part of the culture of human society. Although all beverages, including juice, soft drinks, and carbonated drinks, have some form of water in them, water itself is often not classified as a beverage, and the word beverage has been recurrently defined as not referring to water.In this report, all the data of food and drink market concluded Bread & Cereal,Fruits & Vegetable ,Fish Products,Meat Products,Dairy Products,Oils & Fats,Beer & Wine,Soft Drinks and Others(Snacks, Candy, Chocolate, Prepared meals, Grain mills and starch products, etc)

Nigeria Food and Drink Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Friesland Wamco

Dangote Group

Nigerian Breweries

Coca Cola

Guinness

Nestle Nigeria

Unilever Nigeria

PZ Cussons

CHI Limited

UAC Foods

Cadbury Nigeria

SevenUp Bottling

SABMiller

Honeywell Flour Mills

De-United Foods

This report focuses on the Nigeria Food and Drink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With a rapidly increasing population that currently stands at about 170 million, Nigeria possesses a potentially dynamic consumer story. Rising spending power of the middle class will boost the food and drink industry.

Nigeria produces a number of key agricultural crops locally and is the worldâ€™s fourth largest cocoa grower. Per capita food consumption is expected to grow strongly over the coming years. Investment into the highly underdeveloped mass grocery retail industry will increase. The wealthiest Nigerians will continue to fill their baskets with the most expensive goods.

Beverage companies will continue to invest in diversification away from carbonated beverages and into healthier sub-sectors. Private equity companies will take a greater interest in emerging market consumer assets. Companies with strong Emerging Market exposure will continue to outperform. Multinationals will increasingly pursue frontier market investments. Despite encouraging growth, per capita soft and alcoholic drinks consumption remains low.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Bread & Cereal

Fruits & Vegetable

Fish Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Oils & Fats

Beer & Wine

Soft Drinks

Others Market Segment by Application:

Supermarkets

Traditional Markets

Conveniece Stores