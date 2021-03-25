Water-based Personal Lubricant Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Categories
Water-based Personal Lubricant Market Size 2021

Water-based Personal Lubricant

 "Water-based Personal Lubricant Market" forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Water-based Personal Lubricant industry. The Water-based Personal Lubricant market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Water-based Personal Lubricant:

  • Water based lubricants are the most commonly used personal lubricants and are safe for use with condoms and other sex toys such as dildos. They generally contain glycerin and propylene glycol, which are known to cause allergic reactions or irritation among some users. Their viscosity can be altered by adjusting their water content.

    Water-based Personal Lubricant Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • BioFilm
  • Church & Dwight
  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • Topco Sales
  • Ansell
  • Blossom Organics
  • Bodywise
  • Clean stream
  • Cumming
  • Good Clean Love
  • Hathor Professional Skincare
  • HLL Lifecare
  • Live Well Brands
  • Lovehoney
  • Maximuslube
  • Passion Lube
  • Sensuous Beauty
  • Sliquid
  • Smile Makers CollectionÂ 
  • The Yes Company
  • Trigg Laboratories

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Water-based Personal Lubricant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • According to the report, with a change in cultural mores, there has been an increase in the customer acceptance of sexual wellness products such as personal lubricants. The change is due to the increased exposure toward the internet, TV shows, and erotic fiction, growing awareness of sexual wellness products among women, rise in acceptance of sex as an integral part of personal relationships, and realization that sexual pleasure is different from porn.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Mens Water-based Personal Lubricant
  • Womens Water-based Personal Lubricant
  • Unisex Water-based Personal Lubricant

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Supermarkets
  • Drugstores
  • Super Centers

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Water-based Personal Lubricant product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water-based Personal Lubricant, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water-based Personal Lubricant in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Water-based Personal Lubricant competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Water-based Personal Lubricant breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Water-based Personal Lubricant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water-based Personal Lubricant sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Water-based Personal Lubricant Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Water-based Personal Lubricant Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

