Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Blood Glucose Test Strips industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Blood Glucose Test Strips:

  • Blood Glucose Test Strips are simple plastic strips that are used with a glucose meter to monitor the levels of glucose in human body.

    Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Roche
  • LIFESCAN
  • Abbott
  • Panasonic (Bayer)
  • ARKRAY
  • I-SENS
  • Omron
  • B. Braun
  • Nipro Diagnostics
  • 77 Elektronika
  • AgaMatrix
  • Infopia
  • ALL Medicus
  • Terumo
  • Hainice Medical
  • SANNUO
  • Yicheng
  • Yuwell
  • EDAN

    Scope of Report:

  • Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce blood glucose test strips (along with glucose meters), with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into blood glucose test strips industry.
  • The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.
  • Blood Glucose Test Strips is widely used to treat Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips is used for household, and the sales proportion is about 73.5% in 2016.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, with a production market share nearly 36.6% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, enjoying production market share nearly 30.7% in 2016.
  • North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 31.9% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.2%.
  • Market competition is intense. Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Panasonic (Bayer), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Blood Glucose Test Strips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million USD in 2024, from 870 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Blood Glucose Test Strips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Glucose Oxidase
  • Glucose Dehydrogenase
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Household

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Blood Glucose Test Strips product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Blood Glucose Test Strips, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Blood Glucose Test Strips in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Blood Glucose Test Strips competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Blood Glucose Test Strips breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Blood Glucose Test Strips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blood Glucose Test Strips sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

