Mica Tape for Insulation Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

About Mica Tape for Insulation:

Mica tape is a high quality insulation material, non-toxic, tasteless, high temperature resistance, high pressure resistance, anti-aging, corrosion resistance, dielectric strength up to A-level. Especially its high temperature resistance and re-processing cannot be replaced by other material, and is the best high temperature resistance, insulation material. Mica Tape for Insulation Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

The North America average price of Mica Tape for Insulation is decreasing, from 25 USD/Kg in 2012 to 23.8 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of North America economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Mica Tape for Insulation includes Mica Glass Tape and Mica Polyester Tape. The proportion of Mica Polyester Tape in 2016 is about 64.8%.

Mica Tape for Insulation is application in motor and generator, the voltage is 3.3 to 6 kV, > 6 kV to 10 kV and > 10 kV. The proportion of Mica Tape for Insulation is used in the voltage of > 6 kV to 10 kV is about 48.4% in 2016.

This report focuses on the Mica Tape for Insulation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Mica Glass Tape

Mica Polyester Tape Market Segment by Application:

3.3 to 6 kV

> 6 kV to 10 kV