Gunshot Detection Systems Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Gunshot Detection Systems

 “Gunshot Detection Systems Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Gunshot Detection Systems industry. The Gunshot Detection Systems market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Gunshot Detection Systems:

  • A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

    Gunshot Detection Systems Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Raytheon Company
  • Thales Group
  • Battelle Memorial Institute
  • Rafael
  • SST
  • Safran Electronics & Defense
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • ELTA Systems Ltd
  • Acoem Group
  • Databuoy Corporation
  • CILAS
  • Qinetiq North America
  • Microflown Avisa B.V.
  • Shooter Detection Systems LLC
  • Safety Dynamics Inc
  • Information System Technologies
  • V5 Systems Inc

    Scope of Report:

  • The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.
  • The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.
  • On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems.The global Gunshot Detection Systems market is valued at 790 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gunshot Detection Systems.
  • This report studies the Gunshot Detection Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Gunshot Detection Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Fixed System
  • Vehicle Mounted System
  • Portable System

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Homeland
  • Defense

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Gunshot Detection Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gunshot Detection Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gunshot Detection Systems in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Gunshot Detection Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Gunshot Detection Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Gunshot Detection Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gunshot Detection Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Gunshot Detection Systems Market:

