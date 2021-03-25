Marine Scrubber Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“Marine Scrubber Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Marine Scrubber industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Marine Scrubber market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Marine Scrubber:

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.

Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.

This report mainly covers the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber product type: Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers, and Hybrid scrubbers. Marine Scrubber Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Wartsila

Alfa Laval

EcoSpray

Yara Marine Technologies

Belco Technologies

CR Ocean Engineering

AEC Maritime

Langh Tech

Valmet

Fuji Electric

Clean Marine

PureteQ

Puyier

The Marine Scrubber consumption volume was 67 Units in 2013 and is expected to reach 468 Units in 2016 and 3254 Units in 2023. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47%) in 2016, followed by the North America.

At present, the manufactures of Marine Scrubber are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are Wartsila, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine Technologies, Belco Technologies, CR Ocean Engineering.

The Marine Scrubber are mainly used by Retrofit, and New Ships. The main dominated application of Marine Scrubber is Retrofit in 2017. The major types of Marine Scrubber are Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers and Hybrid Scrubbers.

The worldwide market for Marine Scrubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 42.4% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million USD in 2024, from 500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Marine Scrubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Dry Scrubbers

Membrane Scrubbers Market Segment by Application:

Retrofit