Marine Scrubber Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Marine Scrubber

Marine Scrubber Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Marine Scrubber industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Marine Scrubber market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Marine Scrubber:

  • The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.
  • Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.
  • This report mainly covers the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber product type: Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers, and Hybrid scrubbers.

    Marine Scrubber Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Wartsila
  • Alfa Laval
  • EcoSpray
  • Yara Marine Technologies
  • Belco Technologies
  • CR Ocean Engineering
  • AEC Maritime
  • Langh Tech
  • Valmet
  • Fuji Electric
  • Clean Marine
  • PureteQ
  • Puyier
  • Shanghai Bluesoul

    Scope of Report:

  • The Marine Scrubber consumption volume was 67 Units in 2013 and is expected to reach 468 Units in 2016 and 3254 Units in 2023. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47%) in 2016, followed by the North America.
  • At present, the manufactures of Marine Scrubber are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are Wartsila, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine Technologies, Belco Technologies, CR Ocean Engineering.
  • The Marine Scrubber are mainly used by Retrofit, and New Ships. The main dominated application of Marine Scrubber is Retrofit in 2017. The major types of Marine Scrubber are Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers and Hybrid Scrubbers.
  • The worldwide market for Marine Scrubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 42.4% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million USD in 2024, from 500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Marine Scrubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Open Loop Scrubbers
  • Closed Loop Scrubbers
  • Hybrid Scrubbers
  • Dry Scrubbers
  • Membrane Scrubbers

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Retrofit
  • New Ships

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Marine Scrubber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Marine Scrubber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Marine Scrubber in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Marine Scrubber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Marine Scrubber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Marine Scrubber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Marine Scrubber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Marine Scrubber Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Marine Scrubber Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

