High Temperature Composite Resin Market Expands Technology And Media Industry

High Temperature Composite Resin Market By Resin (Phenolic, Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Polyimide, Cyanate Ester), Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics), And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The high temperature composite resin market is expected to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand from automotive and transportation and aerospace and defense industries for lightweight materials, which are expected to accelerate the market growth globally.High temperature resins are the type of thermosetting polymer materials usually used in adhesives, sealants, and composite resins for purposes that require exposure to high temperatures. High temperature resins are broadly used across several industries, such as electrical and electronics, and aerospace, among others. They are often used for missiles, rocket motor castings, and spacecraft as well as in adhesives, gaskets, and sealants in the aerospace industry. Due to their multiple properties, such as impact resistance, high adhesion, chemical resistance, radiation resistance, and flexibility, among others. High temperature resins can work in severe temperature environments varying between 232C and 427C. They are available in solid, liquid, solutions, blends, and multifunctional forms.

The global high temperature resin market is propelled by rising government regulations for the safety of vehicles. The application of high temperature resin increases resistance to ignition. Moreover, aircraft are also built with a standard specifications to endure a specific temperature range. Thus, rising demand from the various end-use industries is anticipated to drive the global high temperature resin market.

North America dominates the market with the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. The market in this region is expected to dominate due to the thriving aerospace and defense industry on account of the growing production of aircraft to meet global demand.Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Hexion Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, DIC Corporation, Lonza AG, Arkema S.A., Nexam Chemical Holding AB, Ube Industries, Ltd.Phenolic, Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Polyimide, Cyanate Ester

