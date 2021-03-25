Fiberglass Mold Market Expands Technology And Media Industry

Fiberglass Mold Market By Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, and Others), By Composite Phases (Matrix and Dispersed Phase), By Industry Vertical, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global fiberglass mold market is forecast to reach USD 530.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The rising demand from end-use industries, especially healthcare, packaging, construction, and others, will contribute to the growth of the market.Using fiberglass for product covers and enclosures improves its esthetics and helps to achieve any look and feel desired. Finishes give fiberglass components a high tech appearance. Fiberglass is available in lower costs for maintenance and warranty work. A lighter and stronger product results in lower costs for shipping and storage.

Moreover, fiberglass is a non-conductive and radio frequency transparent material. This makes it ideal for housing electronics without disturbing their performance. Fiberglass absorbs sound waves more than bounces off, thus giving it excellent acoustics, for lowering machinery volumes and achieving acceptable and required sound levels. Unlike metal, plastic, and wood; fiberglass has the least expansion and contraction with heat, cold, and stress.Dencam Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Janicki Industries, Norco Composites & GRP, SCHTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, TPI Composites, Shandong Shaungyi Technology, Indutch Composites Technology, EUROS GmbH, and Molded Fiber Glass Companies, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy,Matrix and Dispersed Phase.

