Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) Market Insight Driven Transformation , Capital Investment, Top Players Survey and Trend Report

Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Homopolymers, Copolymers), by Application (Paper & Packaging, Personal Hygiene, Bookbinding, Woodworking, Product Assembly, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016- 2026

The Global Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market was valued at around USD 345 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a significant amount of growth during the forecast period. Amorphous polyalphaolefin is a result of the polymerization of ?-olefins. The co-polymers have an amorphous structure, which makes them particularly useful in the production of hot melt industries. The hot melt adhesives market is estimated to cross USD 19 billion by 2026, which will drive the growth of amorphous polyalfaolefin market.

Amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) have various end-user applications such as in paper & packaging, personal hygiene, bookbinding, woodworking, and others. The continuously rising demand for hot melt adhesives from the packaging industry is the primary driving factor of the amorphous polyalphaolefin market. The rising environmental concern has made the automobile sector to shift their focus towards lightweight vehicle parts, which has increased the use of hot melt adhesives. This is expected to boost the amorphous polyalphaolefin market during the forecast period.

In the automobile sector, amorphous polyalphaolefin adhesives have various uses in the aftermarket repair, automobile electronics, and assembly. The use of amorphous polyalphaolefin in aftermarket repairs includes reattaching body trim pieces, repairing like headlights and taillights, fixing interior components like dashboard trims, headliners and door panels and securing various panels. In the case of automobile electronics, the adhesives are used for the insulation and coating of wires, boards, connectors, and other components. In the assembly line, amorphous polyalphaolefin adhesives are used explicitly on interior assembly, body panels, HVAC, chassis, electronics, and the paint line.

Amorphous polyalphaolefin has high bonding properties, resistance to moisture, anti-corrosion properties, chemical inertness, and anti-UV properties. These properties have allowed for the expansion of its application, such as in complex plastics, corrugated containers, foams, and particleboard, among others. Increasing end-use applications will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

An important invention made by Baoyu Wang and Chongyao Zhang is hot melt adhesive, which is a better adhesive composition, suitable for the various spray coating application techniques. This hot melt adhesive is a result of a blend of amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) and syndiotactic polypropylene (SPP) along with the other primary constituents.

For most of the applications, hot melt adhesives are often extruded directly onto a substrate in the form of a thin film by using piston or gear pump equipment. However, for some applications such as the manufacturing of nonwoven articles (diapers and hygiene products), the direct contact between the film and the die must be avoided to prevent the film from burning or deformation. For these cases, several methods have been developed to spray coat the substrate with the hot melt adhesive from a distance aided by compressed air. However, these spray coating techniques required stringent regulations such as the low viscosity, which needed to remain preferably in the range of 2,000 to 15,000 cP, at the application temperature. Thus, a majority of the commercial hot melt adhesives did not have any spray application. The invention of hot melt adhesives containing a blend of APAO/SPP, a tackifying resin, an optional plasticizer and an optional wax as the primary ingredients resulted in an adhesive equipped with well-balanced properties such as tensile strength, toughness, flexibility & adhesion, complete compatibility, excellent heat stability, adjustable open time, better cohesive strength, low viscosity, low shrinkage upon solidification, low or no tack when set, and good processability with conventional coating equipment. In short, this invention led to a hot melt adhesive composition suitable for all the variety of spray coating application techniques, such as, spiral spray, melt-blown, control coat, control wave and alike, which were not possible before. Hence, the blending of amorphous polyalphaolefin with wax, resins and such, and the ongoing inventions & advancements are expected to offer new opportunities for growth for the amorphous polyalphaolefin market in the years to come.

On the downside, the major restraining factor is the fluctuating price of the required raw materials, which may significantly affect the market supply. Recently in December 2018, REXtac introduced a multi-million dollar pilot plant located within its Odessa petrochemical production facility, which has 200-gallon reactor able to produce up to 100 pounds of amorphous polyalphaolefin per hour. REXtac end goal is to provide specific APAO for companies on a smaller scale by transporting it in a molten state or hardened state and also to continue its R&D for new molecules in the same plant. Opening a pilot plant within the Odessa petrochemical production facility has allowed REXtac to save on resources and transportation, which will help to cope with the fluctuating prices of the raw materialsHomopolymers, Copolymers,Paper & Packaging, Personal Hygiene, Bookbinding, Woodworking, Product Assembly, Others)

