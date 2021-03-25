Global Acrylates Market Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global market size of Acrylates is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025.

Global Acrylates Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Acrylates industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Acrylates manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Acrylates industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Acrylates Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Acrylates as well as some small players. At least 8 companies are included:

* Air Products and Chemicals

* Arkema S.A

* Asahi Kasei Corporation

* BASF SE

* DIC Corporation

* E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Acrylates market

* Butyl Acrylate

* Ethyl Acrylate

* Methyl Acrylate

* 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Application I

* Application II

* Application III

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Acrylates Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Acrylates by Region

8.2 Import of Acrylates by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Acrylates in North America (2015-2020)

9.1 Acrylates Supply

9.2 Acrylates Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Acrylates in South America (2015-2020)

10.1 Acrylates Supply

10.2 Acrylates Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Acrylates in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)

11.1 Acrylates Supply

11.2 Acrylates Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Acrylates in Europe (2015-2020)

12.1 Acrylates Supply

12.2 Acrylates Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Acrylates in MEA (2015-2020)

13.1 Acrylates Supply

13.2 Acrylates Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Iran

13.5.3 Israel

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 GCC

13.5.6 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Acrylates (2015-2020)

14.1 Acrylates Supply

14.2 Acrylates Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Acrylates Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Acrylates Supply Forecast

15.2 Acrylates Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Air Products and Chemicals

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Acrylates Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals

16.1.4 Air Products and Chemicals Acrylates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 Arkema S.A

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Acrylates Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Arkema S.A

16.2.4 Arkema S.A Acrylates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Acrylates Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Asahi Kasei Corporation

16.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Acrylates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 BASF SE

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Acrylates Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of BASF SE

16.4.4 BASF SE Acrylates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 DIC Corporation

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Acrylates Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of DIC Corporation

16.5.4 DIC Corporation Acrylates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Acrylates Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

16.6.4 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Acrylates Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

16.7.4 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Acrylates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

……

……

Tables and Figures

Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List

Table Research Scope of Acrylates Report

Table Primary Sources of Acrylates Report

Table Secondary Sources of Acrylates Report

Table Major Assumptions of Acrylates Report

Figure Acrylates Picture

Table Acrylates Classification

Table Acrylates Applications List

Table Drivers of Acrylates Market

Table Restraints of Acrylates Market

Table Opportunities of Acrylates Market

Table Threats of Acrylates Market

Table Raw Materials Suppliers List

Table Different Production Methods of Acrylates

Table Cost Structure Analysis of Acrylates

Table Key End Users List

Table Latest News of Acrylates Market

Table Merger and Acquisition List

Table Planned/Future Project of Acrylates Market

Table Policy of Acrylates Market

Table 2015-2025 Regional Export of Acrylates

Table 2015-2025 Regional Import of Acrylates

Table 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance

Figure 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance

Table 2015-2025 North America Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Figure 2015-2025 North America Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and CAGR

Figure 2015-2025 North America Acrylates Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR

Table 2015-2025 North America Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Application

Table 2015-2020 North America Acrylates Key Players Sales (Tons) List

Table 2015-2020 North America Acrylates Key Players Market Share List

Table 2015-2025 North America Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Type

Table 2015-2020 North America Acrylates Price (USD/Ton) List by Type

Table 2015-2025 US Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 US Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Canada Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Canada Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Mexico Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Mexico Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 South America Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Figure 2015-2025 South America Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and CAGR

Figure 2015-2025 South America Acrylates Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR

Table 2015-2025 South America Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Application

Table 2015-2020 South America Acrylates Key Players Sales (Tons) List

Table 2015-2020 South America Acrylates Key Players Market Share List

Table 2015-2025 South America Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Type

Table 2015-2020 South America Acrylates Price (USD/Ton) List by Type

Table 2015-2025 Brazil Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Brazil Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Argentina Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Argentina Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Chile Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Chile Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Peru Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Peru Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Figure 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and CAGR

Figure 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylates Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR

Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Application

Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Acrylates Key Players Sales (Tons) List

Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Acrylates Key Players Market Share List

Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Type

Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Acrylates Price (USD/Ton) List by Type

Table 2015-2025 China Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 China Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 India Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 India Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Japan Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Japan Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 South Korea Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 South Korea Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Acrylates Market Size (M USD) List

Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Acrylates Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Acrylates Import (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Acrylates Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Australia Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Australia Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Europe Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Figure 2015-2025 Europe Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and CAGR

Figure 2015-2025 Europe Acrylates Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR

Table 2015-2025 Europe Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Application

Table 2015-2020 Europe Acrylates Key Players Sales (Tons) List

Table 2015-2020 Europe Acrylates Key Players Market Share List

Table 2015-2025 Europe Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Type

Table 2015-2020 Europe Acrylates Price (USD/Ton) List by Type

Table 2015-2025 Germany Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Germany Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 France Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 France Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 UK Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 UK Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Italy Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Italy Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Spain Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Spain Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Belgium Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Belgium Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Netherlands Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Netherlands Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Austria Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Austria Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Poland Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Poland Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Russia Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Russia Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 MEA Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Figure 2015-2025 MEA Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and CAGR

Figure 2015-2025 MEA Acrylates Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR

Table 2015-2025 MEA Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Application

Table 2015-2020 MEA Acrylates Key Players Sales (Tons) List

Table 2015-2020 MEA Acrylates Key Players Market Share List

Table 2015-2025 MEA Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Type

Table 2015-2020 MEA Acrylates Price (USD/Ton) List by Type

Table 2015-2025 Egypt Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Egypt Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Iran Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Iran Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Israel Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Israel Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 South Africa Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 South Africa Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 GCC Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 GCC Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Turkey Acrylates Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List

Table 2015-2025 Turkey Acrylates Import & Export (Tons) List

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Market Size (M USD) List by Region

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Market Size Share List by Region

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Market Volume (Tons) List by Region

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Market Volume Share List by Region

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Application

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Demand Market Share List by Application

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Capacity (Tons) List

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Capacity Share List

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Production (Tons) List

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Production Share List

Figure 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Production Value (M USD) and Growth Rate

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Production Value Share List

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Type

Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylates Demand Market Share List by Type

Table 2015-2020 Regional Acrylates Price (USD/Ton) List

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Market Size (M USD) List by Region

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Market Size Share List by Region

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Market Volume (Tons) List by Region

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Market Volume Share List by Region

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Application

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Demand Market Share List by Application

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Capacity (Tons) List

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Capacity Share List

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Production (Tons) List

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Production Share List

Figure 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Production Value (M USD) and Growth Rate

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Key Vendors Production Value Share List

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Demand (Tons) List by Type

Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylates Demand Market Share List by Type

Table 2020-2025 Regional Acrylates Price (USD/Ton) List

Table Air Products and Chemicals Information List

Table SWOT Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals

Table 2015-2020 Air Products and Chemicals Acrylates Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2015-2020 Air Products and Chemicals Acrylates Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate

Figure 2015-2020 Air Products and Chemicals Acrylates Market Share

Table Arkema S.A Information List

Table SWOT Analysis of Arkema S.A

Table 2015-2020 Arkema S.A Acrylates Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2015-2020 Arkema S.A Acrylates Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate

Figure 2015-2020 Arkema S.A Acrylates Market Share

Table Asahi Kasei Corporation Information List

Table SWOT Analysis of Asahi Kasei Corporation

Table 2015-2020 Asahi Kasei Corporation Acrylates Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2015-2020 Asahi Kasei Corporation Acrylates Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate

Figure 2015-2020 Asahi Kasei Corporation Acrylates Market Share

Table BASF SE Information List

Table SWOT Analysis of BASF SE

Table 2015-2020 BASF SE Acrylates Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2015-2020 BASF SE Acrylates Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate

Figure 2015-2020 BASF SE Acrylates Market Share

Table DIC Corporation Information List

Table SWOT Analysis of DIC Corporation

Table 2015-2020 DIC Corporation Acrylates Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2015-2020 DIC Corporation Acrylates Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate

Figure 2015-2020 DIC Corporation Acrylates Market Share

Table E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) Information List

Table SWOT Analysis of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Table 2015-2020 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) Acrylates Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2015-2020 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) Acrylates Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate

Figure 2015-2020 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) Acrylates Market Share

Table Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Information List

Table SWOT Analysis of Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Table 2015-2020 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Acrylates Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List

Figure 2015-2020 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Acrylates Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate

Figure 2015-2020 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Acrylates Market Share

……

……

