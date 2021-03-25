Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market Insight Driven Transformation , Capital Investment, Top Players Survey and Trend Report

Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market by Resin (Epoxy-Polyurethane, MS Polymer Hybrid and Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate), Applications (Automotive & Transportation, Building and Construction, and Industrial Assembly), Product Type – Global Forecast to 2026

The Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.56 billion in 2018 to USD 9.96 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.23%, during the forecast period. The market is driven by increased environmental regulations in North American and European developing counties and economic growth in emerging countries such as China and India.

Additionally, the expansion of end-use industries such as construction, automotive & transportation, and industrial assembly in developing nations has contributed to market growth.Due to their increased adhesion and sealing capacity, exceptional mechanical and electrical insulating properties, and chemical & heat resistance, they are preferred over conventional adhesives & sealants.

Manufacturers invest heavily in R&D combining different technologies for adhesive bonding. The hybrid adhesives developed with this combination will have the characteristics of the resins used in their production.The major players in the market are Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Bostik (France), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Tremco illbruck GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), 3M Company (US),Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (US), Soudal (Belgium), Kisling AG (Switzerland) and H.B. Fuller (US).

