Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Worldwide Industry New Project Investment Feasibility , Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Witness a Sustainable Growth over

Polytetrafluoroethylene Market By Product Form (Granular, Fine Powder, Micronized powder and Aqueous Dispersions), By PTFE Grade, By Application, By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The polytetrafluoroethylene market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2026. Polytetrafluoroethylene is a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene with an extensive variety of uses. It is a robust, sturdy, waxy, non-flammable synthetic resin manufactured by the process of polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene. It is distinguished by its typical characteristics like resistance to chemicals, greasy surface, and high melting point.The market demand is forecasted to be driven by a rise in the necessity for better efficiency and emission control in the transportation and automotive sector. These sectors seek the application of polytetrafluoroethylene which provides various benefits like low frictional coefficient, high electrical resistance, heat resistance, and chemical inertness among others.

North America and Europe are among the key revenue generating regions in the market. This can be attributed to the consistent technological advancements for end-user products from this region.3M, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Solvay SA, Daikin Industries, Shanghai 3f New Material Co. Ltd., Dongyue, Chemours, Halopolymers Ojsc and Zhejiang Juhua among others.Granular, Fine Powder, Micronized powder and Aqueous Dispersions

