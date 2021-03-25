Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Worldwide Industry New Project Investment Feasibility , Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Witness a Sustainable Growth over

Conductive Silicone Rubber Market By Product (Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive), Technology (Extrusion, Molding, Calendered), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial machines), By Type And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Conductive Silicone Rubber Market is estimated to reach USD 8.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This is mainly associated with the rising demand for lightweight automobile parts because of improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in various industries globally. Based on statistics, increased importance of anti-static packaging for the purpose of dust control during electric charge is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. High customer requirements and enhanced demand from automotive industry are also significant factors stimulating market demand.Conductive Silicone rubbers are conductive composites possessing high flexibility, strong elasticity, and improved mechanical properties. They exhibit outstanding electrical and thermal conductance. Moreover, they exhibit resistance to cold, heat, and other unfavorable weather conditions. When compared to a standard metallic conductor, conductive Silicone rubber is extremely flexible and resistant to corrosion due to its properties like high elasticity and low density. Usage of conductive Silicone rubber renders superior electromagnetic shielding effect along with protection from electrostatic discharge in its electrical applications.

APAC accounts for the largest market share of 28.30% in 2018. Rising economy coupled with enhanced purchasing capacity in countries such as India, China, and South Korea is responsible for the enhanced growth of electrical, electronic, and automotive industries. This, in turn, has resulted in an abundant increase in the conductive Silicone rubber market.Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie, Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu, China National Bluestar Silicones, KCC Corporation, Reiss Manufacturing, Mesgo SpA, Zhejiang Xinan Specialty Silicone Products.Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive,Extrusion, Molding, Calendered,Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial machines.

