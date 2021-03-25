Silicone Sealants Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression

Silicone Sealants Market By Product (Elastomeric silicone rubber, Free flowing, Cure in place gasketing, Lubricating greases), Technology (Room Temperature Vulcanizing, Pressure Sensitive, Radiation Curing, Thermoset), By Application, By Cure Type And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Silicone Sealants Market is expected to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with increasing demand from construction industries globally. Based on statistics, increasing demand for silicone sealants in the construction industry owing to the superior characteristics of silicone sealants as compared to organic sealants including polysulfide, polyurethane, and acrylic are expected to be the fundamental driver for the market during the forecast period. However, high volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emission correlated with silicone sealants and rising consumer awareness for environment safety is expected to restrain market growth.Silicone sealants are mainly used in the automotive & transportation industries for the production of connector seals, turbocharger hoses, silicone wiper blades, gaskets, spark plug boots, and ignition cables. The use of these elastomers has changed the conception and production process in the automotive & transportation industry.

The Asia Pacific region evolved as the largest & fastest growing market in recent years, owing to the high demand for physical and chemical characteristics of the product in various applications. The region accounted for the largest share of 28.32% of the global silicone sealants market in 2018. The accelerated development of application industries and increasing consumer disposable income are other factors stimulating growth in this region.Dow Corning Corp., Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Tremco Incorporated, 3M Company, Bostik Company, H.B. Fuller, Sika Group, KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Henkel AG & Co. , Mapei U.K. Ltd., Gardner-Gibson Inc., Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Dow Automotive Systems, American SealantsElastomeric silicone rubber, Free flowing, Cure in place gasketing, Lubricating greases,Room Temperature Vulcanizing, Pressure Sensitive, Radiation Curing, Thermoset.

