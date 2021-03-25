Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression

Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market By Molecular Weight (Low Molecular Weight, Medium Molecular Weight and High Molecular Weight), By Product, By Applications, and By End-User Industry, And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) is a commercial polymer utilized in multiple applications owing to its property of thermal stability, impermeability to gases and flexibility. It is also used for the manufacture of tubeless tires as it is able to hold air for a longer period of time.

It is used for damp proofing and maintenance of roof membranes. It also increases the lipid portion of cosmetics and personal care products. Polyisobutylene (PIB) includes oxidation resistance, improved stability, and superior impermeability. Improvement in weathering resistance for the manufacture of pharmaceutical stoppers, construction sealants, hosepipes, and various mechanical goods is expected to encourage the growth of the market. Polyisobutylene (PIB) is used as a sealant in the sealing of photovoltaic system panels. This is owing to its improved properties of electrical insulation and resistance to gasses, and water vapor.

Expansion of the automotive industry in emerging nations such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is boosting the market in the region. On account of improving the road infrastructure, increase in spending ability and rise in ownership of vehicles per person is fueling the market for Polyisobutylene (PIB). The rapid growth of end users including automotive and construction sector is further encouraging the market.

However, environmental concerns are hampering the growth of the market. Incidences of spill in Europe and disposal of Polyisobutylene (PIB) from the tanker vessel in water bodies is hampering the growth of the market.BASF SE, TPC Group Inc., Ineos Group, Braskem, Exxon Mobil, Lanxess AG, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Infineum International Ltd., the Lubrizol Corporation, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Low Molecular Weight, Medium Molecular Weight and High Molecular Weight.

