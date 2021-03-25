Synthetic Paper Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression

Synthetic Paper Market Study, By Product Type (BOPP, HDPE, Polythene Terephthalate), By Application Type (Labelling, Printing, Paper Bags), By End Use Industry (Packaging, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals, Retail), Forecasts to 2026

The Global Synthetic Paper Market was valued at USD 533.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 873.0 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% Synthetic paper is a type of paper whose characteristics are similar to those of a plastic film. On the contrary, its appearance is curiously similar to that of a regular paper manufactured from wood pulp. Manufacturing process of synthetic paper is derived by using synthetic resin which is a resultant of petroleum as its primary material. Synthetic paper also shares significant properties of regular paper made from natural resources, namely, white and opaque appearance as well as printing and processing abilities. Within printing industry, synthetic paper is known as a product combining regular paper and plastic film. Due to the presence of competitive international, regional and country level players, synthetic paper market is growing to be highly competitive.Rising demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly products is forecasted to boost the global synthetic paper market in years to come. In addition, growing agricultural sector, food and beverages industries, general applications sectors, such as labels segments are likely to be termed as market drivers for global synthetic paper market. In product type, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Bags (BOPP) holds maximum share of the market proving to be the most revenue generating material type of synthetic papers. Synthetic paper provides different functionalities for the wide range of applications in several industries. Synthetic paper consists of qualities such as water, oil and chemical resistance. These well performing qualities of synthetic paper has resulted to gain high popularity as product of choice for almost end user industries. In the global synthetic paper market, Asia-pacific is forecasted to lead the race of achieving high market share. There is a growing demand for this region because of the recent technological developments, awareness about ecology and demand from end use industries for paper, paper bags and other paper productsNan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), PPG Industries (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Yupo Corporation (Japan), Arjobex SAS (France), American Profol (US), HOP Industries Corporation (US), Relyco Sales (US), Transilwrap Company, Inc. (US), Cosmo Films (India), Neenah Inc. (US), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan)BOPP, HDPE, Polythene Terephthalate,Labelling, Printing, Paper Bags,Packaging, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals, Retail.

