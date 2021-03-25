Home Polymers and Resins Polyamide Imide Resin Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression

Home Polymers and Resins Polyamide Imide Resin Market Polyamide-Imide Resin Market Study, By Product Type (Unfilled, Glass-filled, Carbon-filled), By Application (Food and Packaging, Architectural, Marine), By End Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical, Oil & Gas), Forecasts to 2026

The global polyamide-imide resin market was valued at USD 488.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 844.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Melt processable plastic that has exceptional chemical and physical properties is termed to be polyamide-imide. This material maintains strength and thickness with minimal expansion rate. It has an ability to work under heavy stress conditions at continuous varied temperatures based on the type of material.Polyamide-imide are thermoplastics that have high mechanical and physical properties. With addition to these properties, it also has capacity to be chemical resistant. Industries that require extra strength for their finished product usually need these compounds. Polyamide-imide resins applied for coating on magnet wire satisfies toughness, chemical and oil resistance. Polyamide-imide resins are also utilized in the hybrid car industry due to their improved thermal properties. These compounds are replacing conventional materials, such as, thermoset polymers, metals and other types of plastics, in applications that require high thermal resilience. North America is expected to dominate the market for polyamide-imide resins in the forthcoming years. USA is likely to act as the growth engine for this particular market. Technological developments, product launches, collaborations are further fueling the high demand in the global polyamide-imide resins market.Solvoy, Quadrant, Toyobo, Ensinger, Innotek Tech, Kermel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nuplex Resins, Fujifilm, Hitachi Resins, Drake Plastics, Songhan Plastics technology CoUnfilled, Glass-filled, Carbon-filled,Food and Packaging, Architectural, Marine.

