Construction Plastics Market: Sales, Consumption, Demand and Witness a Sustainable Growth over

The global construction plastics market was valued at USD 75.6 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 128.12 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9 %. Plastic is widely used in the construction sector. The construction sector is the second largest user of plastics after packaging. Plastic in construction are primarily used for seals, profiles (windows and doors), pipes, cables, floor coverings, and insulation. The global construction market is propelled by number of markets such as increasing urbanization, demand for lightweight and low maintenance construction materials. Rise in the demand for construction plastics is one of the main factors for the companies all over the world to develop more and more innovative products to survive the competition. Adoption of green building practices, technological advancements and cost effectiveness, increasing expenditure on infrastructural development in developing countries have led to tremendous growth in the demand for plastics. For instance, BASF AG, German chemical company, launched a new innovative insulation material Neopor in 2018. Neopor is comprised of small black beads of polystyrene (EPS) containing blowing agent, which makes it expandable. BASF produces this unique material, which is processed by foam manufacturers into insulating materials for a wide range of different applications.DowDuPont, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Total S.A.Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Expanded Polystyrene,Windows &Doors, Pipes, insulation materials.

