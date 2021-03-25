Home Polymers and Resins Construction Fabrics Market: Sales, Consumption, Demand and Witness a Sustainable Growth over

Home Polymers and Resins Construction Fabrics Market Construction Fabrics Market Analysis, By Type (Needle punched nonwoven, woven monofilament, woven slit) By Material (PVC, PE, PP, PTFE, ETFE), By Applications (tensile architecture, awnings & canopies, scaffolding nets, facades, hoardings and signages), Forecasts to 2026

The global construction fabrics market was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. Construction fabrics are high performance, polymer coated, durable and resilient architectural membrane materials which show self-cleaning properties along with strength, resilience, harsh weather conditions and lightweight resistance to chemicals.They comprise of high strength inner fabric or mesh onto which a protective polymer coating is applied on both the sides. Thus, this helps in resisting moisture, heat, air transfer and safeguard the fabric from mechanical and chemical change. The global market is propelled by a number of factors such as increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in the growth of the construction industry across the globe. In addition to this, changing lifestyles of people has led to an increase in the number of constructional activities and renovations, refurbishments, remodeling. Further, an increase in the demand of commercial spaces due to fast progressing service industries such as telecommunication, banking, financial services, information technology is one of the prime factors for the growth of global construction fabrics market. Currently the popular trend of having commercial infrastructures and construction of eco-cities with green roofs and vertical gardens for conservation of environment has led to massive growth in the construction fabrics markets. Construction fabrics companies are focusing on strategic developments in product launches and acquisitions. For instance, Saint Gobain, one of the leading construction fabrics company, in July 2017 acquired 100% of the equity capital of Kirson Industrial Reinforcements GmbH, a main manufacturer of reinforcement scrim and combination products of scrim and nonwoven fabrics, which mainly serve the waterproofing roofing markets as well as construction panels and Floor coverings.Sioen Industries NV, Hiraoka & Co. Ltd, Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Hightex Gmbh, Low & Bonar, Sattler AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari, and Saint-GobainNeedle punched nonwoven, woven monofilament, woven slit,PVC, PE, PP, PTFE, ETFE,tensile architecture, awnings & canopies, scaffolding nets, facades, hoardings and signages.

