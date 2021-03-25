Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in US, including the following market information:

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Others

The segment of cis/trans ratio: 30:70 holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 95%.

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Others

Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 93% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

4.1.3 Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyester Materials

5.1.3 Coating Materials

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Eastman

6.1.1 Eastman Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Eastman Business Overview

6.1.3 Eastman Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Eastman Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Eastman Key News

6.2 SK NJC

6.2.1 SK NJC Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SK NJC Business Overview

6.2.3 SK NJC Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SK NJC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SK NJC Key News

6.3 Kangheng Chemical

6.3.1 Kangheng Chemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Kangheng Chemical Business Overview

6.3.3 Kangheng Chemical Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Kangheng Chemical Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Kangheng Chemical Key News

6.4 Feixiang Group

6.4.1 Feixiang Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Feixiang Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Feixiang Group Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Feixiang Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Feixiang Group Key News

7 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Export Market

7.3.2 US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in US (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in US (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in US, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in US, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Eastman Corporate Summary

Table 20. Eastman Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Offerings

Table 21. Eastman Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. SK NJC Corporate Summary

Table 23. SK NJC Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Offerings

Table 24. SK NJC Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Kangheng Chemical Corporate Summary

Table 26. Kangheng Chemical Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Offerings

Table 27. Kangheng Chemical Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Feixiang Group Corporate Summary

Table 29. Feixiang Group Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Offerings

Table 30. Feixiang Group Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 32. Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 33. US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 34. Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 35. US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 36. The Percentage of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

Table 37. The Percentage of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

Table 38. Dangeguojia Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 39. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 40. Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Downstream Clients in US

….continued

