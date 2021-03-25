Covid-19 Impact on Global Automotive Coatings Adhesive and Sealants Market Report Based on Current and Future Trends, Developments and Opportunities 2021-2027

Global Automotive Coatings Adhesive and Sealants Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Automotive Coatings Adhesive and Sealants Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Automotive Coatings Adhesive and Sealants Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.
Automotive coatings are basically used in order to enhance the durability and appearance of a vehicle. Automotive coatings also protect the vehicle from harsh weather, high temperature, foreign particles like stone and other debris and UV radiation. Adhesives and sealants are used in various industries as bonding chemicals which includes industries such as building and construction, packaging, pressure sensitive tapes, gaskets, assembly, and in transportation and automobile industry.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
- Huntsman International LLC
- Akzo Nobel N.V
- Arkema
- Ashland
- BASF SE
- Dow
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc
- EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
- FinishMaster, Inc.
- Henkel Corporation
The global study on Automotive Coatings Adhesive and Sealants market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.
On the basis of End-User, the Automotive Coatings Adhesive and Sealants market covers:
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Aftermarket
On the basis of types, the Automotive Coatings Adhesive and Sealants market is primarily split into:
- Urethane
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Others
