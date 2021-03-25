Covid-19 Impact on Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis 2021-2027 : BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, Miracll Chemical, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC.

Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Engineered thermoplastic polyurethane is basically a highly versatile elastomer which has various unique properties that provides superior performance and processing flexibility. Thermoplastic Polyurethane is one the ideal polymers that has wide range of applications in industries such as footwear, film and sheet, wire and cable, adhesives, compounding and specialty molded parts. TPU basically bridges the gap between plastics and rubbers, and its versatility is that its hardness can be highly customized.

The global study on Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

On the basis of applications, the Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane market covers:

Performance Footwear

Automotive

Hose and Tube

others

On the basis of types, the Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane market is primarily split into:

Foam

Elastomer

