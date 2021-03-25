Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market to Remain Pleasing During 2021-2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market was valued at USD 2775.59 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5740.89 millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2017 to 2025. Nucleic acid extraction and purification are mainly a part of molecular biology researches and a crucial step for down streaming processes carried out in the biopharmaceutical sector. The market for the technology is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to increased investments and support from private and public sector.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing investment in R&D Department

1.2 Growing expenditure in Healthcare

1.3 Availability of fund

1.4 Availability of efficient equipment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of equipment

2.2 High degree of market consolidation

Market Segmentation:

1. By Product:

1.1 Kits

1.2 Reagents

1.3 Instruments

2. By Technology:

2.1 Column-Based Isolation and Purification

2.2 Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification

2.3 Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification

2.4 Other Technologies

3. By End User:

3.1 Academic and Government Research Institutes

3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

3.3 Contract Research Organizations

3.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

3.5 Other End Users

4. By Application:

4.1 Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

4.2 Total RNA Isolation and Purification

4.3 Blood DNA Isolation and Purification

4.4 Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

4.5 Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

4.6 Micro RNA Isolation and Purification

4.7 PCR Cleanup

4.8 Other Applications

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Agilent Technologies Inc.

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

3. Danaher Corporation

4. F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

5. General Electric Company

6. Illumina, Inc.

7. Promega Corporation

8. Qiagen N.V.

9. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

10. Takara Bio, Inc.

11. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purificationmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

